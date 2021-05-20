Clemmer, Mary (Gingrich)
Peacefully passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Groves Memorial Hospital, Fergus at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Vernon Clemmer (2015). Dear mother and mother-in-law of David Clemmer (Robyn), Sharon (Doug) Ghent, Rod (Lena) Uttley, Marie Uttley, and Jane Eaton. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Lee-Anne (Robert) Ruggle, Shon (Trudy) Clemmer, Amber (Simon Sahi) Ghent, Emily (Bernie McShane) Ghent, Adam (Kristin) Ghent, Eric Ghent, Tamara (Mark) Allan, Cindy (Don) Brubacher, Holly (Adam) Good, Barbara (Roger) Buehler, Steven (Heather) Uttley, Richard (Christa) Uttley, Willard Kraehling, Colleen (Andy) Magarin, Charlene Uttley, Barry (Dee) Uttley, Derek (Nicole) Uttley and 32 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews as well as her extended family. Step-sister of Mahlon Martin. Predeceased by her parents Henry and Veronica (Bauman) Gingrich, sons Wayne Uttley and Robert Uttley, granddaughter Heather Kraehling, and sister Hannah (Orval) Martin. Visitation was held on Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 2-5 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. A livestreamed funeral service took place on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. and can be viewed on Mary’s tribute page of the funeral home website. Interment followed at Elmira Union Cemetery. A very special thank you for the loving care provided by the staff at Chartwell Elmira Retirement Residence. In Mary’s memory, donations to World Vision Canada or to Galcom International would be appreciated.