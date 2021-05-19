Robert Clark

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that our family wishes to announce the passing of Robert Clark on April 2,2021 at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ontario. He is predeceased by his wife Barbara (Luther), his parents Fred and Addie, and his sisters Margaret and Jean. He is survived by his children David and Kathryn (Smith), grandchildren Sarah, Zachary, and Rachel Clark, and Matthew, and Andrew Smith, and great grandchild Madison Clark.

Bob was born in Cornwall, Ontario, the only boy of three children born to Addie May and Fred Clark. Bob grew up during the Second World War and learned lessons that we are fortunate not to have to learn today. He was the Second IC of his regiment, the Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry Highlanders. He graduated the year the war ended.

Bob was hired by GE in Peterborough, ironically by the women he would eventually marry, Barbara Luther. He spent several years working in the circuit breaker section at GE, which allowed him an opportunity to work on the CANDU reactor project. Fortunately, despite a couple of close calls he did not end up glowing in the dark.

His next move was to accept a job as a machine shop teacher at the Dryden High School. He spent twenty-eight rewarding and successful years as an educator at the Dryden High School which also included being a basketball coach and a driving instructor. During his time as a machine shop teacher, he accepted the Technical Directors position where he remained until his retirement. As a professional educator he was well liked and respected for his fairness and willingness to help students who required that extra attention.

Music was a large part of his life. He had a large and powerful deep bass voice, and it was always fun and exhilarating to stand and sing beside him either at home doing dishes, singing in the church choir, or singing with the Dryden Serenades. Christmas was a particularly enjoyable time for music in and around our house. The harmonies and carols have been with and part of all our lives.

Bob also knew how to laugh and have fun. When he was living in Peterborough, he and others would make the trip into Toronto on a Saturday night and go dancing. He liked to play games and was a particularly good crib and bridge player. We spent many hours at his sisters in Cornwall playing cards and having a lot of fun. We always loved the way he would call the poker hand at the end of Rummoli.

One of Bob’s dreams was to build his own house which he accomplished. He built a beautiful two-story New England style house with field stone on the bottom and a fireplace that sparks many good memories. His grandchildren loved the house and would always ask if they could have a fire in the fireplace to roast marshmallows even in the summer.

One of the offshoots of building the house was his interest in woodworking. He loved building one-of-a-kind items. He built things like pump handle lamps, rocking horses, four wheeled horses, benches, shelves, crib boards, and Adirondack chairs, which were shipped in pieces to many members of the family. All were stamped Grandpas’ Workshop. All items were eagerly received and cherished.

He spent his free time making beautiful brass candle holders and candy dishes for family and friends. After the fire at the Anglican Church, he was asked to help restore the candle holders that had been damaged. Those that could not be restored he remade.

He was also famous for his green tomato relish which was always used sparingly to make it last.

A graveside service has taken place at Little Lake Cemetery in Peterborough, Ontario. A celebration of life will occur at a later date. A Tribute Wall can be found at the Highland Park Funeral Home Peterborough website. If so desired, donations can be made to your local legion or Cadet program.