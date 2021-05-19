Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Brown, Verla Ruth

Passed away peacefully on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Freeport Campus of Grand River Hospital at the age of 94. Cherished mother of Gregory Barrie Brown of Elmira, and Larry Robert Brown (Yana) of Mississauga. Loved grandmother of Maksimilians, Matilda, Matthew, and Robert. Fondly remembered by Barrie’s family, many nieces, nephews and their families, and many neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her husband C. Barrie Brown, parents Roy and Edith (Myers) Derbyshire, siblings Rees, Larry, and Ola. Verla taught for over 20 years at John Mahood Public School and was active with the Breithaupt Swim Club. Cremation has taken place. A private memorial service will be held at a later date and will be livestreamed to Verla’s tribute page of the funeral home website. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre or the Kidney Foundation of Canada would be appreciated.

