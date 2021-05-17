Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
WRPS responded the report of a stabbing in Cambridge

Crime of the Week: May 17, 2021           Case#: 1762

Offence: Assault    Date:  March 6, 2021

Location: ELGIN ST N, CAMBRIDGE, ON CANADA

On March 6, 2021, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police responded to the area of Kimberley Road and Galt Avenue in Cambridge for the report of a stabbing.

While exiting a vehicle, the victim, a male youth, was stabbed after being approached by two males. The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were seen fleeing the area in a silver, 4-door vehicle. The vehicle was last observed travelling west on Galt Avenue in Cambridge.

Both suspects were described as being 16 to 19 years old, approximately six-feet tall and were both wearing dark clothing. One of the suspects was also seen wearing a bright-coloured winter jacket.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL AT A TIME

Author
Observer Staff
