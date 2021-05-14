Hollinger, David Roger
Passed away unexpectedly at his home in Elmira on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the age of 68. Dear husband of the late Lenora (Sloper) Hollinger (2016). Loving father of Janet Hollinger and Jason Quill of St. Jacobs, Andrea and John Hiebert of Elmira. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Amber Quill (Matthew Forwell), Dustin and Willow Quill; Jeffery and Jesse Hiebert; and great-grandson Hunter Forwell. Survived by brothers Jim, Norman, and Roland, brother-in-law Elvin Martin, and their families. Predeceased by his parents Reginald and Dorothy (Rogers) Hollinger, sister Sandra Martin, and sister-in-law Joan Hollinger. David was employed at Home Hardware, St. Jacobs for 49 years and will be missed by all his friends and colleagues in the warehouse as well as the many people whose lives he touched. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held when it is safe to do so. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Elmira Library or Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.