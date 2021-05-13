This savory galette makes a great lunch or dinner

A galette is like a pie, except the crust is only on the bottom and the sides and it’s a totally free-form dish. No pie plate here!

A good galette has a crust that is nice and crisp. But the filling can create a problem. Most veggies are filled with water, which can make the crust wet. The solution? We put a layer of grated Parmesan cheese on the bottom of the galette before adding the filling. This creates a (delicious!) barrier against any excess water.

If you don’t want to make the dough yourself, feel free to use a store-bought dough. Also, it’s important to bake the galette right after assembling it. Don’t let it sit around and get soggy!

Pin Print Corn, Tomato and Bacon Galette Recipe by America's Test Kitchen Servings 6 servings Ingredients All-purpose flour (for sprinkling on counter)

1 pie dough (make your own or use 1 round store-bought)

3 slices bacon

1 cup frozen corn, thawed and patted dry

1 cup (6 ounces) cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese (2 ounces)

1 garlic clove, peeled and minced

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese (1/2 ounce)

1 large egg, cracked into bowl and lightly beaten with fork

1 scallion, dark green part only, sliced thin Directions Adjust the oven rack to the lower/middle position and heat oven to 375 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

If using homemade pie dough, sprinkle flour over a clean counter. Place dough on floured counter and sprinkle dough with a little extra flour. Use a rolling pin to roll dough into a 12-inch circle, rotating the dough and reflouring the counter in between rolls. (Store-bought dough is already rolled out.)

Gently transfer the dough to the parchment-lined baking sheet. Cover the baking sheet loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate while making the filling.

Line a microwave-safe plate with two paper towels and place the bacon on top. Top with two more paper towels. Microwave until the bacon is crispy, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove the plate from the microwave. Let bacon cool.

In a large bowl, use a rubber spatula to stir together corn, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, garlic and salt.

Remove the baking sheet from the refrigerator and discard the plastic. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese evenly over the dough, leaving a 2-inch border around the edge. Use a rubber spatula to spread the corn-tomato mixture over the Parmesan. Crumble cooked bacon over top.

Fold a 2 inch border of dough up and over the edge of the filling. Continue folding, overlapping folds of dough every 2 inches, until you get all the way around the galette. Use a pastry brush to paint dough with a beaten egg.

Place the baking sheet in the oven and bake until the dough is golden brown, 45 to 50 minutes. Transfer to a cooling rack. Let the galette cool on baking sheet for 15 minutes. Transfer the galette to cutting board. Sprinkle scallion greens over the filling. Slice into wedges and serve warm or at room temperature.