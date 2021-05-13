OPP investigating rash of catalytic converter thefts

Since the end of March, members of the Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have received several reports of stolen catalytic converters and diesel filters from vehicles.

Recent catalytic converter thefts have occurred in the Township Centre Wellington, the Township of Guelph-Eramosa, and the Town of Erin.

Police have issued a number of tips, reminding the public that everyone is involved in crime prevention:

Remember to always remove valuables from plain view. If the property cannot be removed, secure it in the trunk or other unseen locations within your vehicle prior to reaching your destination.

Remember to lock your vehicle, day or night and always secure your residence; including garage doors and outbuildings. Secure all loose items including bicycles and equipment.

Remember that thief’s are always looking for an easy target.

Along with securing your property, always make sure to record and photograph the make, model and serial numbers of your items in case they are stolen.

If you are a victim of a theft, report it to the police and provide the serial numbers, this information can be helpful in locating or recovering the property.

If there is no serial number, creating unique marks or engravings on the item can be helpful when identifying your property.

Use motion detectors, lights and vehicle alarms, which can be a deterrent to those responsible for committing thefts of vehicles or thefts from vehicles.

Conduct a walk around of your property to ensure that all exterior lighting is working property. If it is broken make the necessary repairs.

Complete repairs to damaged property including windows and fences. Show that you have pride in your property and care what happens to it.

If you have a home security system, always use it. Contact your system provider to ensure that all emergency contacts are up to date with current phone numbers and dependable people who will respond when called.

Be a good neighbour, share information and look out for each other’s property.

Be sure to report any suspicious activity or incidents to police immediately. Your information may help to interrupt a potential crime, help to identify a crime trend, suspect, or prevent further crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP toll free at 1-888-310-1122 or on line at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line at www.csgw.tips. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

MAY 8

1:00 AM | Perth County OPP were in Milverton conducting an investigation when they observed a person they were currently seeking operating a motor vehicle. During the investigation, a roadside screening test was carried out. The driver was arrested and transported to a local OPP detachment where further tests were administered. As a result, a 22-year-old Perth East man was charged with ‘failure to comply with release order, ‘operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus),’ ‘driving while under suspension’ and ‘use plate not authorized for vehicle.’ His license was suspended for 90 days and vehicle seized for a week. He is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford at a later date to answer to the charges.

10:25 PM | Wellington County OPP were conducting R.I.D.E. spot checks on Wellington Road 18 in Centre Wellington Township. As a result, a 41-year-old Waterloo man was charged with ‘operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)’ and ‘drive motor vehicle with open container of liquor.’ His license was suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for a week. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph at a later date.

MAY 10

3:18 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a break-in at a business on Lobsinger Line in Wellesley Township. A convenience store was entered by force and several bottles of liquor were stolen. The suspects were seen fleeing the area shortly after in a dark SUV. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

8:05 AM | Police received a report of a theft from a store on Farmers Market Road south of St. Jacobs. At this point in the investigation, police are waiting for more information from the store to determine if a theft actually occurred.

5:34 PM | Police responded to the conservation area on Reid Woods Drive in Woolwich Township. The complainant advised that they witnessed two individuals with guns in the area. Through investigation, police determined that three youth were playing with airsoft rifles at the conservation site. The youth were spoken to, and no further police action was required.

Emergency responders descended on the scene of a collision on Arthur Street near South Field Drive in Elmira Tuesday afternoon for what turned out to be a minor accident. [Damon MacLean]