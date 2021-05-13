Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Glen Charles Lorch

Glen Charles Lorch

Glen passed away peacefully in White Rock, BC, Friday, April 30th, 2021 while in hospital at the age of 85, four weeks prior to his 55th wedding anniversary.  He was born in Kitchener, ON, on October 20, 1935 and raised in Elmira, ON.  Glen showed his love for others with acts of service and his sense of humor.  As a Christian who had accepted Jesus as his personal Lord & Saviour, he read and followed God’s Word daily. We know God welcomed Glen into Heaven as his good and faithful servant.

Glen is survived by his wife, Loralyn, and their two children, Loriann Herchuk (Kerry) and their four sons – Paul, Luke, Joshua and Daniel; and Geoff Lorch and his two daughters – Shaelyn and Natalie.

He was pre-deceased by his sister, Esther Schmitting (Herb). Glen has a niece, Lori Stephenson (Gary) in Kincardine, ON and their daughter, Larissa Husk (Mike) and Aaron Stephenson (Jacqueline); nephew Mark (Karen) Schmitting in Palmerston, ON and their son, Jake and daughter Hannah.

Glen and his wife served for 45 years with Power to Change [P2C] (formerly Campus Crusade for Christ) in different areas – enjoying his time in Graphic Arts particularly.

Together they served with P2C in Australia for six years. Based primarily in BC, they had shorter times in Fredericton NB, Argentina and the Ukraine. 

As a Living Memorial for Glen, donations can be made to Power to Change. Be sure to note Glen’s name or the code XL214EAGL1.

Donate Online: https://p2c.com/give/#ways-to-give
Call: 1-855-722-4483
Email: give@p2c.com
Mail: Power to Change, 20385 64 Ave, Langley, BC V2Y 1N5

