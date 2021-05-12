Nuys, Hans (Johan)
On Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 64. Devoted husband and best friend for almost 42 years of Deb (Wilken) Nuys of Elmira. Dear brother-in-law of Dawn Koebel and the late Dave (January 24, 2021) of Elmira, Brad and Janice Wilken of Guelph. Beloved uncle of Stephanie (Mike) Pettley, Shannon (Brad) Frey; Tara Wilken and Connor Wilken, Tina (Mike) Henhoeffer and Dawn Wilken; and great-uncle of Zachary, Brooklyn and Hudson. Hans will be missed by his three sisters Loes, Hennie and Suze and his extended family all in Holland, and his brother Arie and Lynda of Cambridge. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed his all inclusive trips down south and his visits to Holland. Predeceased by his parents Henk and Sjaan Nuys and his brother Piete. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Elmira Legion Branch 469, Elmira, Poppy Fund would be appreciated.
Ik hou van je