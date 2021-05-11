Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Margaret “Peg” Neeb

Margaret “Peg” Neeb
July 11 1941 – May 8, 2021

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden and peaceful passing of Marg Neeb (Lackner) on Saturday, May 8, at home in Conestogo at 79 years of age.

Loving wife and best friend to Elmer (Sonny) Neeb, married for 56 years.

Cherished mother of Jamie (Kathy) and Tracy and grandmother to Jordan and Justin.

Marg was born July 11, 1941 to the late Arthur and Amelia Lackner. Dear sister of Ruth (Terry) Thibideau, Joyce Hagen and Ross (Joan) Lackner. Sister-in-law to Glen (Lou) Livock and Bev Neeb. Predeceased by her sister-in-law Shirley Livock and brothers-in-law Wayne Neeb and Bruce Hagen. Marg will be missed by many nieces and nephews.

Marg was long-time fan of the Kitchener Rangers and enjoyed winters in Florida with Sonny and their Canadian camping friends. She had a love and great talent for crocheting and needlepoint.

Due to current restrictions, a funeral service for immediate family will be held at the Memory Gardens Funeral Home 2723 Victoria St. N. Breslau (519) 904 0400 with burial to follow. A celebration of life will be held at a future date when safe to do so.

Memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family

If so desired a book of online condolences may be signed at www.memorycemetery.ca .

close

