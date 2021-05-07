Martin, Henry M.

Peacefully passed away into the presence of his Lord and Saviour on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at his residence, 7219 Line 86, Wallenstein, at the age of 94 years, 7 months, and 15 days. Born on September 19, 1926 to the late Amos C. and Louisa (Martin) Martin. On March 19, 1952 he was united in holy matrimony to Irene (Bearinger) Martin in Woolwich Township. They lived together for 64 years and 28 days. The Lord blessed their home with eight children: James (Delphine) of Durham; Timothy (Anna Mary) of Harriston; Dean (Anna) of Wallenstein; the late Dale (2021) (MaryAnn) of Ontario, OR; John (Ruby) of Alma; Joyce (John E.) Weaver of Thamesville; Ruth at home; and Cheryl (Marvin) Bauman of Wallenstein. He is fondly remembered by his 47 loving grandchildren and 84 great-granchildren. Survived by his sisters Mary Weber of Elmira and Verna Martin of Waterloo, and sisters-in-law, Wilma Martin of New Hamburg, Anna Martin and Eva Martin of Elmira. Henry was predeceased by his beloved companion Irene in 2016, son Dale (2021), grandson Matthew Henry Martin (in India 2002), brothers Nelson, Emerson, and Clarence, sister Velina (Amos L.) Martin, brothers and sisters-in-law Cleason Weber, Cleon and Cleta Martin, Irvin and Selema Bauman, Edgar and Maryann Martin, Harvey Martin, and step-mother Minerva Martin. Henry was a founding member of Calvary Conservative Mennonite congregation, where he was a member at his decease. He was ordained to the office of minister (pastor) in 1963 and to the office of bishop in 1969 for the Conservative Mennonite Church of Ontario. He ministered to the Heidelberg congregation, the Zion congregation (Brussels), the Calvary congregation (Elmira), the Brookside congregation (Carthage), the Cedarvale congregation (Minto Township), the Otter Lake congregation (Parry Sound), and also the Mine Centre, Pineview and Woodside congregations in the Rainy River District of Ontario. He also served the believers in rural India by making eleven delegation visits. In his later years, he faithfully attended church services as he was able to. The family wishes to express gratitude for the compassionate nursing assistance and care that made it possible to care for our father at home. A drive past visitation will be held on Sunday, May 9, 2021 from 2-8 p.m. at Maranatha Mennonite Church, 31 John St., Drayton. A drive in service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Maranatha Mennonite Church. Family burial followed at Calvary Conservative Mennonite Cemetery.

Dreisinger Funeral Home