WRPS investigating a series of shoplifting incidents

Crime of the Week: May 3, 2021 Case#: 1760

Offence: Theft Date: January 2021

WRPS is currently investigating a series of shoplifting incidents which occurred in January 2021. These thefts included 2 females and two males. The suspects would work together to commit the thefts. One of the females would distract the store staff, while the 2 males broke into the cabinets which stored valuable merchandise. The thefts included cell phones, electronics, and fragrances. In total these suspects stole over $75,000 worth of merchandise.

Investigators believed these suspects are responsible for thefts in other cities, including Barrie, Niagara, and Hamilton.

Police are looking to identify the people in the stills

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime. You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL AT A TIME