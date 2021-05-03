Waterloo Regional Police Investigating Fire at a Business in Waterloo

Crime of the Week: May 10, 2021 Case#: 1761

Offence: Break and Enter Date: March 18, 2021

Location: PHILIP STREET, WATERLOO, ON Canada

Waterloo Region, Ontario – On March 18, 2021, at approximately 6 a.m., Emergency services responded to reports of a break and enter and fire at a business on Phillip Street, near Columbia Street West, in Waterloo.

Callers reported seeing a large fire in the area. Video surveillance shows an individual running away from an explosion and fire. The fire was contained in a metal bin on the property.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

