Waterloo Regional Police Investigating Fire at a Business in Waterloo

Crime of the Week: May 10, 2021           Case#: 1761

Offence: Break and Enter    Date:  March 18, 2021

Location: PHILIP STREET,  WATERLOO, ON Canada

Waterloo Region, Ontario – On March 18, 2021, at approximately 6 a.m., Emergency services responded to reports of a break and enter and fire at a business on Phillip Street, near Columbia Street West, in Waterloo. 

Callers reported seeing a large fire in the area. Video surveillance shows an individual running away from an explosion and fire. The fire was contained in a metal bin on the property. 

 To view the video, please highlight and click here

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL AT A TIME

Observer Staff
