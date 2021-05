In loving memory of

Kim Bauman, dear wife,

mother, sister and daughter

Who passed away May 11, 2020

There will always be a heartache and often a silent tear, but always precious memories of the days when you were here. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk with us throughout our lives. Until we meet againā€¦

Lovingly remembered, missing you dearly,

Darrell, Jenna, Matthew, Randy & Michele, Mary Ellen & Manny