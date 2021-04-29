Waterloo Regional Police face COVID-19 outbreak at two facilities

The public health department has declared a COVID-19 outbreak for the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

The declaration comes after five members from the service tested positive for COVID-19 in four days. This includes three members from the service’s headquarters campus, located at 200 Maple Grove Rd., and two members from North Division, located at 45 Columbia St. E., police said in an announcement Tuesday..

Since March 2020, a total of 27 members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19. This includes sworn and civilian members from five different buildings in Waterloo Region.

Police continue to work closely with Waterloo Region Public Health to ensure proper contact tracing is undertaken. Members of the public do not need to take any action unless contacted by public health officials.

Police state they are following health guidelines and have implemented several measures to ensure the health and safety of its members. Service delivery to the community and regular response operations will not be affected.

APRIL 21

5:30 PM | Wellington County OPP responded to a report that a hiker had located an individual’s personal property in a wooded area, just off Wellington Road 30 in Guelph-Eramosa Township. Officers attended the scene, located just north of Guelph, conducted a ground search of the area and located what appeared to be human remains. The Ontario Forensic Pathology Services (OFPS) and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario (OCCO) partnered in the investigation. The remains were confirmed as human. A post-mortem examination will be conducted in an attempt to identify the remains and determine a cause of death. Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

7:13 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a break-in at a storage facility on King Street North in Woolwich Township. Entry was forced into the facility and a unit was entered. It does not appear that anything was taken from the unit. The investigation is ongoing. There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

7:34 PM | Police responded to a theft call from an address on Arthur Road in Heidelberg. Police received information that a vehicle appeared abandoned in the area. Police were able to locate the owner of the vehicle, who realized that the licence plates to the vehicle were stolen. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

APRIL 22

11:25 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a break and enter in at an address on Dolman Street in Breslau. The complainant advised police that the break-in was believed to have occurred at around 2 a.m. A home under construction was entered and equipment was stolen. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

7:36 PM | Police responded to a collision in the area of Kressler Road at Boomer Line north of Heidelberg. A white Ford pickup truck was travelling north when it attempted to overtake a horse-drawn buggy, which was attempting a lefthand turn from Kressler Road onto Boomer Line and struck the Ford pickup truck. The driver of the Ford, a 36-year-old Kitchener man, was not injured. The two female occupants of the buggy, both from Wellesley, were transported to hospital with minor injuries. Police request any witness contact the WRPS Traffic Unit at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856.

APRIL 23

6:50 PM | A 48-year-old Elmira man, later identified as Orvie Bowman, died at the scene after being struck by a pickup truck as he cycled on Arthur Street North near Florapine Road, north of Elmira. He was hit from behind by the GMC pickup being driven by an 18-year-old Mount Forest man. The Traffic Services Unit continues to investigate this incident and is appealing for witnesses to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

9:02 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of an assault that took place between roommates on April 20. The incident occurred at a residence on Kramp Road near Breslau. There were no reports of physical injuries as a result of the altercation. After further investigation, there were no grounds for criminal charges. No further police action was required.

APRIL 25

4:49 PM | Police responded to a single-vehicle collision on William Hastings Line in Wellesley Township. A vehicle was travelling south when the driver suffered a medical episode and lost control of the vehicle, leaving the roadway and entering the west ditch. The vehicle continued through the ditch, struck a concrete culvert and became airborne. The vehicle then rolled before coming to rest in a pasture. The driver and the passenger were transported to an out-of-region hospital with minor injuries. No charges were laid as a result of the investigation.