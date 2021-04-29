Overnight waffles are the perfect treat for Mom

Overnight waffles (also known as raised or yeasted waffles) are very old-school. They do require advanced planning, but they are the crispiest, tastiest waffles on the planet. They are very light and airy because they contain yeast — the magic ingredient that makes bread rise.

Make the batter before bed (or even earlier in the day). When you wake up the next morning, all you have to do is heat the waffle iron, pour in the batter and enjoy. To make breakfast or brunch extra special for Mother’s Day, set up a toppings bar with a few different offerings, such as maple syrup, honey, cinnamon sugar, confectioners’ sugar, whipped cream, berries and/or softened butter.

You can freeze any leftover waffles for one month. Stack cooled waffles with parchment or wax paper between them and put the stack of waffles in a zipper-lock bag. Heat waffles one at a time in a toaster on its lowest setting until warmed through and crisp on the outside.

Pin Print Overnight Waffles Recipe by America’s Test Kitchen Servings 4 servings Overnight waffles (also known as raised or yeasted waffles) are very old-school. They do require advanced planning, but they are the crispiest, tastiest waffles on the planet. They are very light and airy because they contain yeast — the magic ingredient that makes bread rise. Ingredients 1 3/4 cups milk

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 4 pieces

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons instant or rapid-rise yeast

1 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract Directions Place milk and butter in a medium microwave-safe bowl. Cover the bowl and heat in the microwave for 1 minute. Stir mixture with a rubber spatula. Continue to heat in the microwave until the butter is melted and milk is warm, 1 to 2 minutes. Let milk mixture cool, uncovered, until just warm, about 5 minutes.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, yeast and salt.

In a small bowl, whisk eggs and vanilla until combined. Slowly whisk the warm milk mixture into the flour mixture until smooth, then whisk in the egg mixture.

Scrape down the bowl with a rubber spatula. Cover the bowl tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 12 hours or up to 24 hours.

Heat a waffle iron. When the waffle iron is hot, remove the batter from the refrigerator and discard the plastic. Whisk batter to recombine (batter will deflate).

Use a dry measuring cup to pour the batter into the middle of the waffle iron. (Use about 1/2 cup of batter for a 7-inch round waffle iron or about 1 cup of batter for a 9-inch square waffle iron.) Close the waffle iron and cook until the waffle is golden brown.

Use a fork to remove the waffle from the waffle iron and transfer it to a plate. Repeat with the remaining batter. Serve waffles with maple syrup, honey, cinnamon sugar, confectioners’ sugar, whipped cream, berries and/or softened butter.