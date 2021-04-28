Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Bryan John Benjamin
“B.J.”
Maher
December 19, 1989 – May 5, 2017

You left this world, only the
Killarney neighbour heard the sound
We had no idea
That life on earth, would end for you
And you would not be here.

You were gone, before we knew it
No chance to say goodbye
We cannot grasp, that you’re not here
Or know the reason why.

Your tragic end came swift and fast
And we could not be there
To hold your hand and comfort you
It’s much more than we can bear.

We wish we could rewind the clock
And have known now, what we know
We could have hugged you one more time
Before you had to go.

In our hearts, we’ll hold you close
And there you shall remain
Until our time has come on earth
When we shall meet again.

Thank you to all our family and friends who keep remembering our Bryan “B.J.” and telling those wonderful stories.

Skip, Grace and Stacey

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Cassandra Merlihan
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

Bruckhardt, Albert

Bruckhardt, AlbertMay 11, 1937 – April 26, 2013 Husband, father, grandfather and friend. Passed peacefully at London University…
April 28, 2021
Read the full story

Rick Gaudet

Rick GaudetMarch 23 1956 – March 12 2019 You rest in the arms of angelsIn a place of…
March 10, 2021
Read the full story

Earl Auger

In Loving Memory ofEarl Auger – March 16, 2020 I often sit and wonder why God took my…
March 10, 2021
Read the full story

Mike Ruth

In loving memory of Mike Ruthwho passed away two years ago Feb. 22, 2019 Time cannot heal the…
February 16, 2021
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0