Bryan John Benjamin

“B.J.”

Maher

December 19, 1989 – May 5, 2017

You left this world, only the

Killarney neighbour heard the sound

We had no idea

That life on earth, would end for you

And you would not be here.



You were gone, before we knew it

No chance to say goodbye

We cannot grasp, that you’re not here

Or know the reason why.



Your tragic end came swift and fast

And we could not be there

To hold your hand and comfort you

It’s much more than we can bear.



We wish we could rewind the clock

And have known now, what we know

We could have hugged you one more time

Before you had to go.



In our hearts, we’ll hold you close

And there you shall remain

Until our time has come on earth

When we shall meet again.

Thank you to all our family and friends who keep remembering our Bryan “B.J.” and telling those wonderful stories.

Skip, Grace and Stacey