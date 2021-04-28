Bryan John Benjamin
“B.J.”
Maher
December 19, 1989 – May 5, 2017
You left this world, only the
Killarney neighbour heard the sound
We had no idea
That life on earth, would end for you
And you would not be here.
You were gone, before we knew it
No chance to say goodbye
We cannot grasp, that you’re not here
Or know the reason why.
Your tragic end came swift and fast
And we could not be there
To hold your hand and comfort you
It’s much more than we can bear.
We wish we could rewind the clock
And have known now, what we know
We could have hugged you one more time
Before you had to go.
In our hearts, we’ll hold you close
And there you shall remain
Until our time has come on earth
When we shall meet again.
Thank you to all our family and friends who keep remembering our Bryan “B.J.” and telling those wonderful stories.
Skip, Grace and Stacey