Police are investigating theft of farming equipment

Crime of the Week: April 26, 2021           Case#: 1759

Offence: Theft     Date:  Feb 26, 2021

Location: ALPS RD, NORTH DUMFRIES, ON Canada N2M 5P4

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a theft of farming equipment that occurred from a dealership on Alps Road in North Dumfries Township.

On February 26, 2021, at approximately 1:20 a.m., unknown suspects entered the property and stole a utility vehicle.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL AT A TIME

