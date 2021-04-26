Police are investigating theft of farming equipment

Crime of the Week: April 26, 2021 Case#: 1759

Offence: Theft Date: Feb 26, 2021

Location: ALPS RD, NORTH DUMFRIES, ON Canada N2M 5P4

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a theft of farming equipment that occurred from a dealership on Alps Road in North Dumfries Township.

On February 26, 2021, at approximately 1:20 a.m., unknown suspects entered the property and stole a utility vehicle.

