Police opt out of some measures of new provincial COVID-19 regs

In the aftermath of the latest provincial lockdown in which the Ford government proposed extending police powers to enforce pandemic restrictions, the Waterloo Regional Police announced they would not be exercising such options.

“We will not be conducting random vehicle or individual stops. As before, our initiatives will be both complaint driven or proactive, with the goal of gaining compliance. Those that refuse to comply will receive the appropriate penalty,” the service said in a release following the province’s April 16 announcement.

Police said they would review the new regulations to determine the most appropriate enforcement response for citizens of Waterloo Region.

“However, at this time, our current enforcement response will remain the same – with a focus on the 4 Es – Engage (with the individual), Explain (why we are there), Educate (on the rules and regulations), and Enforce (as a last resort).

“It’s vital that we all take this pandemic seriously and do what is needed – stay home and practice public health guidelines. This is about doing your part, doing the right thing so we can all get through this and return to some type of normal.”

APRIL 11

10:30 PM | A member of the Wellington County OPP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 6 north of Alma. While speaking with the driver, the officer observed drug paraphernalia within the vehicle. Police also recovered a quantity of a substance suspected to be crystal methamphetamine from within the vehicle. As a result, a 39-year-old of Wellington North Township man was charged with ‘possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine’ and ‘drive vehicle with cannabis readily available.’ The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Guelph on May 14 to answer to the charges.

APRIL 14

12:58 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a theft report involving a catalytic converter. The complainant, reported that his vehicle was parked near Bonnie Crescent in Elmira and believed the theft occurred sometime between April 13 at 6 p.m., and April 14 at 10 a.m. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777.

8:01 PM | Police responded to a Curtis Street, Breslau address for a report of a disturbance. As a result of the investigation a 27-year-old man was charged with ‘assault with a weapon.’ There were no injuries.

APRIL 15

8:42 AM | Police responded to Queens Bush Road in Wellesley for reports of an attempted theft. The complainant reported that sometime overnight, unknown suspects cut the padlock securing a cage full of propane cylinders. After the suspects discovered that the cylinders were empty, they left the area without taking any property. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777.

Firefighters were called out to a Reid Woods Drive manufacturing plant on the morning of Apr. 16, but the smouldering was quickly contained. [Damon MacLean]

APRIL 17

8:00 AM | Wellington County OPP responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 6 near Sideroad 5 north of Fergus. While speaking with the driver, police formed the opinion that they were under the influence of alcohol. A roadside screening test was conducted that resulted in a fail. The driver was arrested and brought to a local OPP Operations Centre for further testing. A 30-year-old Fergus man was charged with ‘impaired operation – 80 plus.’ A 90-day administrative driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment were initiated. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph on May 4.

3:08 PM | Emergency services responded to a First Street, Elmira location for reports of an ATV rollover. As a result, one male youth was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

APRIL 18

7:28 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to Golf Course Road in Conestogo for a break-and-enter report. The complainant advised that unknown suspects entered his garage and stole a scooter. The suspects were last seen fleeing in an older model Dodge pickup truck. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777.

Police and bylaw enforcement have stepped up monitoring of Trinity Bible Chapel near Heidelberg, where there have been run-ins over pandemic regulations. [Sean Heeger]