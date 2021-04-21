Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
FOUNTAIN, Mary Lillie

Mrs. Mary L. (née Barnaby) Fountain, at the age of 93 years on Monday, April 19, 2021 at The Elliott Community. Beloved wife of George Edwin “Ted” Fountain. Dear mother of Georgina Taylor (late Ken) of Elmira, Barbara Crozier (Christopher) of Saskatchewan, Nancy of Guelph and the late infant David. Loved grandmother of Heather Taylor (Abner Gingrich), Tiffany Taylor (Steven Mander), Andrea Taylor (Anthony Rodgers), James Crozier (Kyla) and Sean Crozier (Jessica Templeman) and great-grandmother of Ethan, Lylah, Kendra, Solomon, Carm, Hunter, Brynn and Rory. Dear sister of Helen Fountain (late Jim) and Catharine Johnston (late Richard).

Resting at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin Street, North, Guelph, where a private family service will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 10am. A Zoom link is available on Mary’s memorial page for those who cannot attend. Interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Guelph. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the charity of one’s choice would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the funeral home (519-822-4731) or www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com. A celebration of Mary’s life will be held at a later date when we can all be together safely.

