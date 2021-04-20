Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
McLean, Jean Irene (Hoelscher)

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our dear, sweet Mother, Grandmother and Grammy on Friday, April 16, 2021 at The Village at University Gates, at the age of 101. She was the beloved wife of the late William C. (Bill) McLean (1984), and the only daughter of Charles and Edna (Bricker) Hoelscher. Devoted mother of Ross and Heather, Janet and Richard Beisel all of Elmira, John and Mary Ellen of Lions Head, Karen and John Rudow of Elmira, Bill and Marcie of Baysville. Precious grandmother of Randy (2019), Melanie and Greg Jespersen, Tina and Scott Hanley, Ryan and Melanie Beisel, Scott and Michele McLean, Krista and Dave Mazzucco, Jonathan and Jessica Rudow, Kara and Darren Boxwell, Shana and Dave Wickware, and Zachary McLean. Special Grammy to Keaton, Delaney, Adam, Lauren, Jade, Amy, Carter, Morgan, Mackenzie, Cameron, Gavin, Kennedy, Kiada, Dante, Luca, Bowen, Lowic, Jase, Josephine, Cahan and Randi-Lynn. Lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and their families. Jean loved her family and was always happiest spending time and doing things for them when she was able. She was a lifetime member of Trinity United Church. She enjoyed many travels with her husband and friends over the years. She loved to drive her car, a purple Toyota and did so until her 93rd year and it is still around today. Mom found music a great joy, loved the Drayton Theatre and later all the music programs at University Gates. She recalled often how she used to play the violin and all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren loved when she would get out her ukulele to sing to them. A private family service was held at the Dreisinger Funeral Home followed by interment in Elmira Union Cemetery. The livestream of the service can be viewed on Jean’s tribute page on the funeral home website. In Jean’s memory, donations to Trinity United Church, Elmira, Parkinson Canada, or Schlegel UW Research Institute for Aging would be appreciated. A special thank you to all the staff at University Gates and Jean’s special caregivers for the exceptional care provided to our mom.

