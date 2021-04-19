Crime of the Week: April 19, 2021 Case#: 1758

Offence: Weapons Offence Date: Mar 6, 2021

Location: KIMBERLY ROAD, CAMBRIDGE, ON Canada

On March 6, 2021, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police responded to the area of Kimberley Road and Galt Avenue in Cambridge for the report of a stabbing.

While exiting a vehicle, the victim, a male youth, was stabbed after being approached by two males. The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were seen fleeing the area in a silver, 4-door vehicle. The vehicle was last observed travelling west on Galt Avenue in Cambridge.

Both suspects were described as being 16 to 19 years old, approximately six-feet tall and were both wearing dark clothing. One of the suspects was also seen wearing a bright-coloured winter jacket.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

