Beckett, Daniel Albert

Passed away suddenly at his home in Elmira on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the age of 73. He was born on September 18, 1947, the son of Albert ‘Bud’ and Celia (Potenza) Beckett, and raised in the Niagara Falls area. Dan’s passion for helping people led him to a career in social work (RSW) with the John Howard Society, where he helped develop and lead the Partner Assault Response Program until his retirement at age 66. He will especially be remembered for his love of music, sense of humour, devotion to animals, and fondness for Italian food passed down through his mother’s side (his pizza was legendary and always in demand at family gatherings). Beloved husband and best friend of Dianne Hamilton. Cherished father of Robyn Beckett. Loving brother of Barry Beckett (Margaret) of Niagara Falls and Rick Beckett (Heather) of Abbotsford, BC. Dan will be sorely missed by his brothers and sisters-in law Linda, Pat, Marilyn, and Don, all of Elmira. He will also be fondly remembered by his many wonderful nieces, nephews, and their families. Predeceased by his parents and his sister-in-law Debbie. At Daniel’s request, cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral home visitation. A private family memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. The family invites you to view the livestream of his service from the comfort of your home by following the link on Daniel’s tribute page on the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pet Patrol Cat Rescue Organization of KW would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home.

