Waterloo Regional Police suspend community cruiser program

In response to concerns expressed by members of the community, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) opted to suspend its ‘Community Cruiser Campaign,’ which it launched on March 29.

The campaign was developed by the Service’s Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity Unit (EID), in consultation with other members of the WRPS and with diversity specialists in the community.

In a release, police said that while many citizens supported the launch of the campaign, others expressed concerns about its concept and were offended by the visual design elements on the cruisers. WRPS listened to those concerns, and apologized to anyone who was offended, ultimately deciding to suspend the campaign.

Moving forward, the Waterloo Regional Police Service, including its Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity Unit, will continue to consult with citizens of Waterloo Region to identify, with the support and input of the community, ways in which it can better reflect the diverse region.

APRIL 5

2:15 PM | A Wellington County OPP officer was monitoring traffic and conducting radar on Wellington Road 7 near South Street in Salem. The officer observed a white passenger vehicle travelling southbound at a speed that appeared to be well above the posted 50 km/h speed limit. The vehicle was locked on radar in excess of 105 km/h. As a result, a 51-year-old Burlington woman was charged with ‘stunt driving-excessive speed’ and ‘speeding.’ The defendant is scheduled to appear in Guelph at the Ontario Court of Justice – Provincial Offences Court on July 7. Her vehicle and driver’s licence were seized for a period of seven days as per statute.

APRIL 6

9:54 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle parked on Seaton Crescent in Bloomingdale. The complainant believes the theft occurred sometime overnight. The vehicle was entered and personal property was stolen. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

12:21 PM | Police received a report of a theft from a vehicle in the area of Blacksmith Drive in Breslau. The vehicle’s windshield was smashed while it was parked in the victim’s driveway and had personal property stolen from it. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

APRIL 7

11:30 AM | Wellington County OPP received a report of a theft from a business located on Wellington Road 8 in Drayton. It was reported that on April 7 at approximately 9 a.m., two suspects entered the store and stole some Dewalt product power tools and cordless tool batteries. The suspects then left the store making no attempt to pay for the stolen property. The stolen goods were valued at over one thousand dollars. They were last observed leaving in an older model grey Subaru hatchback. Any person with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

APRIL 10

7:52 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a dispute between two males at a residence in the area of Woolwich Street South in Breslau. A verbal altercation escalated between the two parties, and the subject spat on the victim. As a result of the investigation, a 46-year-old Woolwich Township man was arrested and charged with ‘assault.’ The accused is scheduled to appear in court on May 31.

1:33 PM | Police received a report of a break-and-enter into a shed at a residence on Tanager Street in Woolwich Township. The homeowner called police after noticing personal property was taken from a locked shed on the property. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777.

APRIL 12

7:58 PM | Emergency services responded a farm on Lobsinger Line west of St. Clements for reports of a barn fire. Upon arrival, they found the structure fully engulfed in flames. The Wellesley Fire Department remained on scene to extinguish the blaze. No one was injured. Damage was estimated to be in the several hundred thousand dollar range.

Workers were busy Tuesday morning clearing the scene of a fire the previous evening that destroyed a barn at a farm on Lobsinger Line west of St. Clements. [Damon MacLean]