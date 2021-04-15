Plenty of great things about Chocolate Quinoa Brownies

So, yes, I called this recipe “chocolate” brownies even though the word brownie implies chocolate. That said, the word “quinoa” implies healthy, so I wanted to avoid a panic from the general public in thinking there would be no chocolate in the brownies – rest assured chocolate will definitely be used!

Quinoa is pronounced “keen” – as in being keen on eating chocolate – and “Wah” – as in the first part of “water.” (And, speaking of water, it’s not keen-Noah, as in Noah’s Ark!)

So what is quinoa, anyway?

It is more of a plant than a grass (as most grains are) that is grown for its edible seeds. It’s indigenous to South America, where it’s been grown for human consumption for a good 3,000-4,000 years.

There are three great things about this recipe, first being that it is gluten-free, and it’s always good to have a gluten-free dessert in your repertoire.

Second, quinoa is very nutritious, as it is high in protein, B vitamins, various minerals and dietary fibre, which helps it to digest slower in your body helping with blood sugar imbalance.

Third, it is very easy to prepare – the trick is to overcook the Quinoa to make it very soft and sticky, and then pulverize the living daylights out of it in the food processor with all the other ingredients.

Then just bake in cake tin or muffin tin to make cupcake style.

Fourthly – OK, there are actually four great things – did I mention chocolate?

Pin Print Chocolate Quinoa Brownies Recipe by America’s Test Kitchen Servings 4 servings I called this recipe “chocolate” brownies even though the word brownie implies chocolate. That said, the word “quinoa” implies healthy, so I wanted to avoid a panic from the general public in thinking there would be no chocolate in the brownies – rest assured chocolate will definitely be used! Ingredients 1/2 cup dry quinoa

1-1/2 cups water

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1 tsp. baking powder

1/4 cup 2% milk

2 Tbsp. canola oil

2 large eggs

1 tsp. vanilla Directions In small saucepan, bring water to a boil. Stir in quinoa. Reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, for 20 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand for 5 minutes. Fluff with fork. Transfer to bowl; cool to room temperature.

Preheat oven to 350°F . Spray 8-inch square metal cake pan with cooking spray.

Place quinoa, sugar, cocoa, baking powder, milk, oil, eggs and vanilla in food processor. Process until smooth, about 1 minute. Pour into prepared pan.

Bake in center of oven for 30 to 34 minutes or until tester inserted in center comes out clean.

Cool in pan on rack. Cut into 9 squares. Serve dusted with icing sugar, if desired serve with fresh berries.