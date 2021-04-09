Snyder, Harold

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Harold Snyder on April 1, 2021. Harold passed away suddenly but peacefully at his home in West Montrose at the age of 78. Harold will be deeply missed by his wife of 55 years Patricia Snyder, his son Brett Snyder, daughter Sherry Gilmour and son-in-law Will Gilmour.

Harold will be lovingly remembered by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joe and Sue Drexler, nephews Joe Jr. and Dave Drexler, sister-in-law Mary Lou Gebel, niece Michelle Gebel, cousin Donald Beckner (Janet) and their sons Glenn and Craig Beckner.

Harold lived his entire life in Woolwich Township and passed away in the same home where he was born. Harold was gifted with the ability to build or repair almost anything, and he used these skills at the family home and property which was the site of many celebrations and traditions with family and friends over the years.

Harold’s professional life never took him far from his roots. He was an employee of Uniroyal for over 20 years, before embarking on two consecutive business ventures in Woolwich Township. In the years leading to his retirement, he worked for two local businesses – Brubacher Plumbing and Home Hardware.

Harold was a dedicated member of his community, volunteering for many years with his church, the Optimist Club and the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs. Anyone who knew Harold knew that snowmobiling was his passion. He spent many a day/week sledding with his buddies through all parts of Ontario and beyond. Harold also loved to travel with his wife Patricia, and to feed and nurture the wildlife (especially chipmunks) at his beloved family farm.

Harold was a loving husband, a devoted father, and a generous and kind individual. He will be remembered for his sense of humour, his infectious laugh, his stories, his larger than life personality, and a smile that would brighten any room. Affectionately known as “Schnooks”, he was always the life of the party and truly one of a kind. He will be deeply and dearly missed by his family and friends. At Harold’s request, cremation has taken place. A private memorial service will be held.

As expressions of sympathy, donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.