Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Midgley, Susan

Passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s General Hospital, Kitchener on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the age of 55. Dear daughter of Samuel B. Martin and Maryann Martin.

Beloved wife of Bernie McCullough; loving mother of Tyler (Louise), Jodi, and Alisha (Kellen). Cherished grandmother of 8 grandchildren. Dear sister of Keith (Chris), Brian (Marilyn), Gord (Damaris) and Dwight (Jane).

Family will receive guests at Lounsbury Funeral Home, 1766 Franklin Boulevard, Cambridge, on Sunday, April 11th, from 2–4:30 pm.  Due to Covid-19 restrictions, to attend the visitation for Susan relatives and friends must register (RSVP) on-line or by calling the funeral home at 519-658-9366. Masks and social distancing will be required. A Private Family Service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to support the family directly or support a local business, as Susan did frequently.

