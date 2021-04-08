Woolwich Gardeners look to dig in

Sidelined for the past year like so many groups, the Woolwich Gardeners are looking to get back on track in 2021.

The group already has two of its popular events back on the agenda, hoping efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and ongoing vaccine efforts will help mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

On tap for next month is the plant sale, with a garden tour scheduled for July.

While the first event is still a month away, Woolwich Gardeners president Christine Webb says they are eager to bring back one of the group’s oldest events because it gives people the chance to get out safely while also getting ready for the gardening season.

“On May 8 we are going to be running the plant sale, which we usually do annually, although we didn’t last year. But this year, we’re going to do it and we’re in a new location at Home Hardware. We have people donate plants from their gardens that they want to thin out, so right now people can start doing that,” said Webb. “They might want to chop up some perennials or other things… we usually have perennials, non-invasive plants, ground coverage, some members have even said they’ve got some vegetables that they would like to donate, and the price is dependent on the type of plant.”

Webb says the plant sale will range in the $2 to $12 range, with “rare plants” popping up every once in a while to push past the average.

“One time we had some very small hosta plants – some of which are not that common – so that is just one which would fall under that category,” she added.

The cancellation last year of its fundraising events was tough on the organization’s finances, said Webb, also pointing to a drop in membership due to a lack of activities.

“Because we’re non-profit, fundraising events such as the plant sale, garden tour and bus trip have had to be on hold, so it’s impacted us with reduced membership and reduced funds overall. We’re still hoping that some of these events will help us.”

Also returning July 10 will be the garden tour, a ticketed event that allows garden enthusiasts to go around to various locations in Elmira and see how each garden is setup.

Webb says anyone interested in showcasing their garden is welcome to join and can sign up by contacting Barb Smith at 619-669-8239. Tickets to tour each garden can be purchased by contacting woolwichgardeners@gmail.com

The plant sale will take place May. 8 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the north side of the Elmira Home Hardware store, 22 Church St. W.

Click here for more information or their Facebook page, facebook.com/woolwichgardeners.