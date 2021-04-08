Waterloo Regional Police take part in BeADonor Month

If you get pulled over by Waterloo Regional Police at this point in the month, beyond the ticket you might receive, you’ll be presented with information about organ and tissue donation.

The service is supporting the cause with the launch of its ‘Second Chances’ campaign during BeADonor Month in Ontario. Motorists who are stopped by police through April 15, will be provided information on organ and tissue donation and encouraged to educate themselves on the benefits of providing someone with a Second Chance.

“Our hope is that by creating awareness and encouraging registration for organ and tissue donation, motorists will consider giving someone a ‘second chance’ through the use of transplant,” said Mark Hammer, acting staff sergeant with the WRPS Traffic Services Unit, in a release.

“This past year, COVID-19 has had a profound effect on all aspects of our lives,” said Karyn Hyjek, director, public education and marketing with Trillium Gift of Life Network. “Donation and transplant are essential and life-saving and as such have continued through the pandemic; however, the need for transplant continues to exceed the availability of organs. Right now, there are almost 1,600 Ontarians waiting for transplant.”

One organ donor can save up to eight lives and enhance as many as 75 lives through tissue donation. We encourage everyone to follow your heart, and register to become an organ and tissue donor today.

To learn more or to register as a donor, visit www.BeADonor.ca.

MARCH 29

7:00 AM | Wellington County OPP received reports of stolen catalytic converters from pickup trucks that were parked at two businesses on Peel Street in Alma. Sometime overnight, unknown suspects removed four catalytic converters from pickup trucks that were parked at the two businesses. On March 30, Wellington County OPP also received a complaint of an attempted theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle that was parked at an address on Clyde Street in Mount Forest. It’s believed that this incident occurred during the same time frame as the previous thefts. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line at www.csgw.tips. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

MARCH 30

9:36 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from a residence on Blue Heron Court in Elmira. A blue 2011 Ford Escape was stolen sometime overnight. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

11:33 PM | Police received a report of a vehicle striking a deer at Bloomingdale and Sawmill Roads near Bloomingdale.

MARCH 31

9:07 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a break-in at a secure compound on Fountain Street North in Breslau. A security company notified police of the break-in. The area was checked with negative results, and the compound was re-secured. No items of value were noted to be taken. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

APRIL 2

12:00 PM | Members of the Wellington County OPP responded to a report of a robbery on Marden Road near Highway 6 north of Guelph. A suspect is said to have flagged down a motorist while brandishing a weapon and forcing the victim out of the vehicle. As the suspect fled northbound on Highway 6, they collided with another vehicle. The suspect did not stop at the scene of the accident. At approximately 1 p.m., the same suspect attended a residence in Rothsay. Another victim was forced out of their vehicle after being threatened with a weapon. At approximately 1:15 p.m., the suspect entered a residence on Wellington Road 7 near Ponsonby. It was there that the suspect confronted the homeowners and demanded that they turn over their vehicle keys. When they refused, the suspect left the residence and approached a vehicle that was stopped on Wellington Road 7. Again, the suspect threatened a motorist with a weapon and forced the victim out of their vehicle. Police arrived on scene and arrested the suspect as they attempted to flee. The suspect assaulted an OPP officer during a brief struggle. The officer received minor injuries. None of the victims sustained injuries. A 42-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with two counts of ‘robbery,’ ‘attempted robbery,’ ‘dangerous driving,’ ‘fail to remain at the scene of an accident,’ ‘unlawfully in a dwelling house,’ ‘flight from police,’ ‘assault with intent to resist arrest,’ ‘obstruct peace officer,’ and ‘drive while disqualified.’ He was held in custody pending a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph. If you witnessed these events or have any information please contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line at www.csgw.tips. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

APRIL 3

12:47 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to an address on Grey Owl Drive in Elmira for a report of a break and enter. The complainant reported that he observed a male in his garage attempting to steal property. After the suspect was confronted, he dropped the victim’s bike and fled to an waiting vehicle. The suspect was described as male, white, approximately 20-years-old, wearing dark clothing. He was last seen entering a dark coloured Jeep. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

APRIL 5

6:25 PM | Emergency crews responded to reports of a four-vehicle collision on Line 86 near Powell Road in Wellesley Township. Through investigation, police determined a Dodge Ram pickup truck was travelling west towards Listowel when the front passenger side wheel became detached, causing the vehicle to lose control, cross over the centerline and strike a Honda travelling east. Due to the force of the collision, the Dodge pickup truck was then forced back into the eastbound lane and struck a Chevrolet. The detached tire travelled further and struck a fourth vehicle. Three vehicles suffered significant damage due to the collision. The female driver of the Honda was transported to hospital for precautionary reasons. Line 86 was closed for several hours while members of Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Traffic Unit investigated. The driver of the pickup truck, a 22-year-old Palmerston man, was charged with ‘operating an unsafe vehicle.’ Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

APRIL 6

2:05 PM | Police received a report of a theft from a vehicle on Townsend Drive in Breslau. The vehicle was believed to have been entered sometime overnight on March 28. A wallet containing the victim’s ID was taken from the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.