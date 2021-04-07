Maryhill held their 1st Annual Food drive over the Easter Weekend thanks to Erin Parsons. Erin posted on the Maryhill website as well as sending flyers to the neighbourhood. Those that contacted her, she dropped of how every bags people would like. She then went around Easter day picking up the full bags. She was able to collect 537 lbs. of food for the food bank! Thank you Erin for doing this.
Maryhill Historical Society Meeting
The virtual meeting of the Maryhill Historical Society was held on Monday March 22, 2021 at 7pm. COMMITTEE…