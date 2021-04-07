Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
1st Annual Food drive

Maryhill held their 1st Annual Food drive over the Easter Weekend thanks to Erin Parsons. Erin posted on the Maryhill website as well as sending flyers to the neighbourhood. Those that contacted her, she dropped of how every bags people would like. She then went around Easter day picking up the full bags. She was able to collect 537 lbs. of food for the food bank! Thank you Erin for doing this.

Avatar
Author
Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler is a life-long member of the Maryhill community. She leads the Genealogy/Archives and a member of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill community committees formed in 1977.
