Waterloo Regional Police Investigating Report of Female Assaulted While Running in Waterloo

Crime of the Week: April 5, 2021           Case#: 1756

Offence: Assault     Date:  Mar 4, 2021

Location: BEARINGER ROAD, WATERLOO, ON Canada

On March 28, 2021, Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a female being assaulted while on a run in the area of Bearinger Road and Hagey Boulevard in Waterloo. 

The victim reported that on March 24, 2021, at approximately 9 p.m., she was out running when she was pushed from behind by an unknown male. The male then fled the area and was last seen running south in the area of Bearinger Road. The victim suffered minor physical injuries that did not require immediate medical attention. 

Waterloo Regional Police would like to remind the public to remain vigilant when engaging in physical activity outdoors. If listening to music, keep it at a level where you can still hear your surroundings, and use well-lit areas when it is dark. Anyone who observes suspicious activity is asked to report it to police. 

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL AT A TIME

Observer Staff
