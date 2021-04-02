Recreation shutdown across the Region

The Woolwich Memorial Centre in Elmira will be closed for the duration of the provincewide shutdown starting today. All recreation facilities are ordered closed by the Ontario government April 3.

Sports in general will be limited due to gathering limits of five people, and prohibits the use of facilities for outdoor sports game play or practice. Day camps are also required to close, which means that any recreational day camps previously scheduled for the April Break will not be allowed to operate.

These guidelines were part of the announcement by the province regarding the shutdown. Officials in Waterloo Region’s cities and township will be working to provide further details and clarity around bookings and refunds which will appear on municipal websites.

Municipal parks, playgrounds and trails remain open for passive recreation, with a gathering limit of five. Only visit parks and trails with members of your immediate household, and maintain physical distancing from other users. If areas are crowded, please consider visiting at another time.

A standardized approach across the Region is seen as the most effective approach following the provincial regulations for operating recreation facilities and community centres wherever possible.