Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Support
Follow
Seven Days of local news.

Sign up for The Observer This Week. The Observer’s most important stories of the week. One email a week to get you caught up.

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Recreation shutdown across the Region

Observer StaffbyObserver Staff
April 2, 2021
47 views
1 minute read
Woolwich rec. budget still involves juggling expenses at the WMC
[File Photo]
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The Woolwich Memorial Centre in Elmira will be closed for the duration of the provincewide shutdown starting today. All recreation facilities are ordered closed by the Ontario government April 3.

Sports in general will be limited due to gathering limits of five people, and prohibits the use of facilities for outdoor sports game play or practice. Day camps are also required to close, which means that any recreational day camps previously scheduled for the April Break will not be allowed to operate.

These guidelines were part of the announcement by the province regarding the shutdown. Officials in Waterloo Region’s cities and township will be working to provide further details and clarity around bookings and refunds which will appear on municipal websites.

Municipal parks, playgrounds and trails remain open for passive recreation, with a gathering limit of five. Only visit parks and trails with members of your immediate household, and maintain physical distancing from other users. If areas are crowded, please consider visiting at another time.

A standardized approach across the Region is seen as the most effective approach following the provincial regulations for operating recreation facilities and community centres wherever possible.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Observer Staff
Author
Observer Staff
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0