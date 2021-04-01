Region approves design for reconstruction of Kressler Road in Heidelberg

This summer’s reconstruction of Kressler Road in Heidelberg will see the route decked out with sidewalks on both sides and on-road bike lanes under a design approved last week by regional council.

The $1.4-million project is expected to get underway this spring, taking three to four months to complete. It’s a full reconstruction job, including the underground services such as watermains. The work area covers the stretch between Lobsinger Line and Arthur Road.

The age of the existing infrastructure demanded extensive upgrades, said Frank Kosa, the Region of Waterloo’s head of engineering.

“I think the main push for this project relates to the watermain replacement needs. That was coordinated with the need to make improvements on the roadway itself. So, we advanced the road work to align with the watermain replacement timing,” said Kosa. “Based on age and condition of the watermain, I think in the adjacent roads, subdivisions, they’ve encountered some recent watermain breaks there, so we’ll be doing some repairs in the subdivision. But the main running down Kressler Road is also in need of replacement.”

With the design now approved, the next step is to send it out for tender, allowing contractors to bid on the work.

The scale of the project means there will be traffic disruptions, with detours put in place and the potential closure of that stretch of Kressler Road through the village.

“Because of the need to replace the watermain, it will likely be a full closure for that portion of the work,” said Kosa, noting that will only apply as necessary.

“Closure would not likely be for the full duration of the project. Likely in the two- to three-months range through the closure. We would of course maintain local traffic, if we have the road closed to through traffic.”

Kosa assured residents that they will be informed about the status of the project and what to expect in terms of detours closer to when the shovels hit the ground this summer.

“Once we’ve tendered the job and have come up with closure and detour plans, we will be communicating that to the public, both on our website and we’ll be putting out information to local residents and business owners directly so that they’re aware of what the plan is.”