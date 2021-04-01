John Mahood students enter tree of kindness into Easter egg contest

A tree of kindness is springing to life just in time for Easter in an Elmira elementary school’s French class.

Until April 4, the Egg Farmers of Ontario are running their first annual #EasterEggContest. Claire Campbell and the students in 4/5A at John Mahood Public School have decorated a tree of their own, looking to claim the prize for community tree.

The contest has four categories: most colourful tree, most elegant tree, most unique tree, and community tree, which is where Campbell and her 25 students decided to aim their efforts.

Campbell has hopes that her class is recognized through the teamwork and time put into the project.

“They worked pretty hard on their tree, on their eggs,” she said.

Each student in Campbell’s class designed and decorated their own egg, adding a touch of hope and kindness with a small message on the back, which Campbell also had students write on whiteboards.

“I just got them to write their messages so they were easier for the reader to read. I took a picture of them with their kindness message – I thought it was pretty adorable.”

A large portion of the rankings is based on the story of the project, a story of kindness the class hopes brings victory in the contest.

Spreading cheer, joy, and kindness is something that the teacher of 12 years – the last four spent at John Mahood – says she feels is particularly relevant given the pandemic situation today.

“We thought during challenging times, it’s more important than ever to show kindness.”

The class tree is set to be displayed in the school library on a bulletin board bedecked with a slogan that reads “Spread Kindness like Confetti.”

There are two ways of submitting an entry into this year’s contest, which is open to the public: sending a photo of the final product by email to socialmedia@getcracking.ca or making a post on Instagram using the hashtag EasterEggContest ensuring the post is viewable by the public and tagging the Twitter handle @EggFarmersOnt.

The trees are judged on a scale of 100 points. For those who enter the contest, there are some prizes up for grabs: eggs for a year and ‘a basket of awesome swag’ for the winner, and eggs for a dozen weeks and the basket for the runner-up.

More rules and information on the contest as well as a list of the top 10 egg decorating tips can be found online.