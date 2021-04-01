Cruiser design reflects community diversity

The Waterloo Regional Police Service has launched its first diversity-focused community cruiser design.

Police cruiser 7537 is the first of the WRPS diversity design series, aiming to capture the spirit of Canadian newcomers, as well as African, Caribbean, South Asian, and Arabic cultures. Three more vehicles are expected to be unveiled this year.

The wraps applied to the cruisers were created using input from census data, events in the community police members have attended, and in consultation with equity, inclusion, and diversity specialists in the community.

“Our Equity, Inclusion and Diversity Unit is always looking for ways to highlight diversity in our community,” said Sgt. Eric Boynton in a release. “This is another step in an effort to build positive bridges with our community partners.”

“Each element featured in the designs is an opportunity to engage, connect, and educate our community,” said Chief Bryan Larkin. “All of our diversity design cruisers will have a QR code that community members can scan, which will provide more insight into the design featured on each unique vehicle. We cannot wait to share more of the designs with Waterloo Region.”

More information about the community cruiser designs can be found on the WRPS website.

MARCH 25

7:40 PM | The Wellington County OPP received a traffic complaint involving a red passenger vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on a walking trail near Schuett Road and Wellington Road 86 in Guelph-Eramosa Township. Witnesses reported that the vehicle continued driving aggressively through a farm field which caused property damage. At approximately 8:15 p.m., police located the vehicle on Highway 6 near Fergus. While speaking with the driver, officers formed the opinion that they were under the influence of alcohol. A roadside screening test was conducted which resulted in a fail. The driver was arrested and brought to a local OPP Operations Centre for further testing. The driver, a 33-year-old Fergus man, was charged with ‘impaired operation – 80 plus,’ ‘dangerous operation of a motor vehicle’ and ‘mischief-destroy or damage property.’ The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph on April 13.

MARCH 27

1:40 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Chilligo Road near Breslau. The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old Kitchener man, failed to negotiate a curve in the road and lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and came to rest beyond the ditch and against a tree. There were no injuries reported. As a result of the investigation, the driver was charged with ‘careless driving.’

9:43 PM | Police received a report of a gas drive-off from the station on Victoria Street North in Shantz Station.

MARCH 29

8:33 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a theft of a catalytic converter from a company vehicle in the area of Arthur Street North in Woolwich Township. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between the evening of March 26 and the time of the report. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

12:39 PM | Police received a report of a break and enter at a job site in the area of Carmel Koch Road in Wilmot Township. A lockbox was broken into and the suspect(s) entered several job boxes. Tools from the job site were stolen. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

MARCH 30

10:00 AM | One person was airlifted to hospital after an accident at a construction site in the Township of Perth East. Perth County OPP and the Perth County Paramedic Services responded to an address on Line 52 south of Milverton after receiving a report that someone had been injured. The person wasn airlifted by Ornge Air Ambulance with life-threatening injuries. The Ministry of Labour has been notified, and is assisting with the investigation.