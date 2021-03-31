Snider, Beryl Evelyn

Gently passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in her 91st year at Twin Oaks of Maryhill. Dearly loved wife of George Snider (2016) for 59 years. Devoted mother of Valerie (Doug) Brenneman of New Hamburg, Syd (Cathy) of Elmira, Barry (Barbara) of Newmarket, Cheryl (Dave) Lee of North York, and Colleen (Tony) Weber of Ariss. Adoring grandma of Matthew; Megan and Steven; Kevin (Renee) and Christina; Mercedes and Savannah. Will also be missed by her sister-in-law Eileen Bennett. Predeceased by her parents Richard and Christina Bennett, and her brother Jack. Beryl and George built a life together on their Floradale Road farm, raising their family and creating many memories over the 48 years they lived there before retiring to Elmira. Beryl was involved with the Women’s Division of the Elmira Fall Fair, and shared her love of baking and sewing as a 4H leader. She was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Beryl will be dearly missed by family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 from 2 – 5 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 27 Mill St., Elmira. Please call the funeral home at 519-669-2207 to register your attendance for both the visitation and service. Masks are required, please remain in your vehicle for visitation until an attendant invites you in. A private interment at Elmira Union Cemetery will take place following the funeral service. Donations in memory of Beryl to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or Woolwich Community Services would be appreciated, and can be made through the funeral home.