Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Support
Follow
Seven Days of local news.

Sign up for The Observer This Week. The Observer’s most important stories of the week. One email a week to get you caught up.

IN-THE-KNOW.

Total
2
Shares
2
0
0
Happy Trails Mom

Choma , Elizabeth Louise

Betty rode off into the sunset for the final time on Saturday March 27, 2021, at the age of 95 years.

Mom was a hard worker who loved animals, especially horses.

She was the loving mother of Michael (Anne), the late Wendy Pommer (Gary Pommer), Mark (Sheila) and Dani Boose (Tim). Cherished Nanner to 17 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren.  Also survived by brother-in-law, Allan Gunn.

Predeceased by brothers; Vernon (Marie) and Allan (Marj) Edwards,  by sisters; Dorothy Randall (Ray), Darlene Lesperance (Corky) and Donna Gunn. 

Cremation taken place. A private family “Hootenany” will be held when it is safe and after the pandemic. 

In lieu of flowers donations may be made directly to Whispering Hearts Horse Rescue as expressions of sympathy.

Messages and condolences may be left for the family online or 519.772.1237.

2
0
0
Share 2
Tweet 0
Total
2
Shares
Share 2
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Cassandra Merlihan
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

Snider, Beryl Evelyn

Snider, Beryl Evelyn Gently passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in her 91st year at Twin Oaks…
March 31, 2021
Read the full story

Clifford, Elmer Weston

Clifford, Elmer Weston Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 29, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital at the age…
March 30, 2021
Read the full story

WATKINS, Lois Doreen

WATKINS, Lois DoreenJuly 3, 1930 – March 18, 2021 Lois, in her 91st year, passed away peacefully at…
March 22, 2021
Read the full story

Martin, Clements Louis

Martin, Clements Louis In the silence of the early morning on Saturday, March 20, 2021 the first day…
March 22, 2021
Total
2
Share
2
0
0
0