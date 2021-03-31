Happy Trails Mom

Choma , Elizabeth Louise

Betty rode off into the sunset for the final time on Saturday March 27, 2021, at the age of 95 years.

Mom was a hard worker who loved animals, especially horses.

She was the loving mother of Michael (Anne), the late Wendy Pommer (Gary Pommer), Mark (Sheila) and Dani Boose (Tim). Cherished Nanner to 17 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren. Also survived by brother-in-law, Allan Gunn.

Predeceased by brothers; Vernon (Marie) and Allan (Marj) Edwards, by sisters; Dorothy Randall (Ray), Darlene Lesperance (Corky) and Donna Gunn.

Cremation taken place. A private family “Hootenany” will be held when it is safe and after the pandemic.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made directly to Whispering Hearts Horse Rescue as expressions of sympathy.

