Clifford, Elmer Weston

Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 29, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital at the age of 81. Husband of Ellen (Bowman) Clifford of Elmira. Dear father of Melissa Clifford of Elmira, Melanie and Glen Dow of Guelph. Loving grandpa of Amber and Victoria Dow. Brother of Joe and Sue Clifford of Chapleau, June and Brian Gibson of Collingwood, and brother-in-law of Janice Clifford of Midland and Betty Clifford of Owen Sound. Predeceased by his parents Bruce and Laura (Lunnie) Clifford, sister Edith (Ken) Hyde, and brothers Donnie and Doug. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021 from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Please call the funeral home at 519-669-2207 to register your attendance. Masks are required, please remain in your vehicle until a parking attendant invites you in. A private family interment at Zion Cemetery, Hepworth will be held at a later date. Donations to St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation – Cardiac Care would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home.

