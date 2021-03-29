Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
CHALMERS ST S, CAMBRIDGE, ON Canada

Crime of the Week: March 29, 2021           Case#: 1755

Offence: Robbery     Date:  February 6, 2021

On Saturday, February 6, 2021, at approximately 7:05 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a robbery at a convenience store in the area of Chalmers Street South and Elliott Street in Cambridge.

The suspect entered the store, walked behind the counter, and assaulted an employee. The male then fled with merchandise.

The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL AT A TIME

Observer Staff
Author
Observer Staff
