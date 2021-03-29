CHALMERS ST S, CAMBRIDGE, ON Canada

Crime of the Week: March 29, 2021 Case#: 1755

Offence: Robbery Date: February 6, 2021

On Saturday, February 6, 2021, at approximately 7:05 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a robbery at a convenience store in the area of Chalmers Street South and Elliott Street in Cambridge.

The suspect entered the store, walked behind the counter, and assaulted an employee. The male then fled with merchandise.

The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

