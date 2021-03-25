Woolwich looking for nominations for new “Pandemic Heroes” awards

The Township of Woolwich is looking to recognize the efforts of residents who’ve shown themselves to be “Pandemic Heroes” through the coronavirus crisis, calling for nominations for a new award.

“These are individuals that have gone above and beyond their day-to-day jobs to help, essentially help us live through the pandemic and cope with a pandemic,” explained the townships Rae Ann Bauman.

Woolwich Mayor Sandy Shantz launched the program to recognize remarkable people in the community.

“Pandemic Heroes are Woolwich residents, groups or organizations who have gone above and beyond to support their community during one of the most unprecedented times in our townships’ history,” she said in a statement. “We want to honour these heroes, and I encourage our community to consider those who have done extraordinary things over the last year and to honour them by nominating them as a Pandemic Hero.”

The program seeks “heroes who don’t wear capes,” who’ll being recognized under different categories, said Bauman.

“We broke it up into three categories: we have healthcare, community and not-for-profit. So, under health care, we’re looking for individuals who have created or promoted ways to keep physical health, mental wellbeing at the forefront of COVID-19, despite physical or personal sacrifices of their own. The community-based category is individuals who have contributed to the overall wellbeing of township residents, either by spearheading large- or small-scale initiatives, which we have seen quite a number of in our community.

“And then the last category is not-for-profit, which is individuals or organizations that have or continued through selfless acts or ongoing actions to assist those in need within which township during their daily lives – specifically, when it’s kind of outside of their realm of their day-to-day roles and jobs.”

Nominations can be made through the township’s website at until April 16.

“We’ve asked for the pandemic’s heroes names and contact information, because we want to make them aware that they have been nominated so that they aren’t kind of caught off guard. And then we’ve looked for information on this form that gives us which sector they’re identified in whether it’s healthcare community or not for profits. And then we’ve asked for a story as to what they’ve done to support the community and why the nominator feels that they should be recognized as a hero,” said Bauman.

Those named as a ‘pandemic hero’ will be announced during the township’s ‘positive pandemic impacts’ virtual event on May 26, which is running instead of the normal state of the township.

“[The mayor] wanted to do an event that was more community based. And she wanted to highlight positive things that have come out of this pandemic, whether it is things that we’ve been able to offer for services to our residents. And again, to recognize these heroes that have gone above and beyond, whether it was sewing these masks for the community to handing food out to the community, or recognize individuals who have done community events such as scavenger hunts.”

More details on the Township’s positive impact event are yet to come.