Wideman, Lorraine Ruth

Wideman, Lorraine Ruth

Passed away peacefully at Groves Memorial Hospital, Fergus on March 16, 2021 at the age of 65 years. Dear sister of Sharon and Chester Martin of Elora, Sandra Wall and Jeff Walentynski of Waterloo, Karen Wideman of Elmira and John Ross of Elora, Mike Wideman and Joanne Rutherford of Durham. Will be missed by her nieces and nephews Kyle and Shonna Martin, Lindsay Martin and Tim Freeman, Ryan Martin; Jacob Wall; Katelyn and Joel Vanhie, Courtney Wideman and Justin Fountain, Megan Wideman and Elliott Paulger and four great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Ephraim and Ruth (Mickus) Wideman and brother-in-law Abe Wall. At Lorraine’s request, cremation has taken place, a private family service will be held. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Groves Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family and may be obtained through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. 

