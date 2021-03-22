THE BOARDWALK, KITCHENER, ON Canada

Crime of the Week: March 22, 2021 Case#: 1754

Offence: Robbery Date: February 6, 2021

On February 6, 2021, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police responded to a robbery at a store located at 100 The Boardwalk in Kitchener. A female suspect was confronted by store staff, who observed the female allegedly stealing merchandise. When confronted, the female sprayed a noxious substance and fled the store.

Store staff did not suffer any physical injuries as a result of the incident.

The suspect has been described as a white female who was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, a blue facemask, grey sweatpants, and dark shoes.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime. You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL AT A TIME