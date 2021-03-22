Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Metzger, Hettie (Bauman)

Metzger, Hettie (Bauman)
December 31, 1927 – March 16, 2021

Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at her residence, RR 2, Wallenstein, in her 94th year. Loving mother of Mervin and Wilma Metzger of Heidelberg, Amos and Loreen Metzger, Clarence and Viola Metzger all of RR 2, Wallenstein, John and Barbara Weber of RR 4, Listowel, James and Martha Metzger of RR 2, Wallenstein, Verna and Glen Shoemaker of Elmira, Florence and Elmer Gingrich of Alma. Lovingly remembered by 30 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren. Sister of Mrs. Adah Burkhart, Mrs. Elizabeth Martin, Emmanuel and Adeline Bauman. Sister-in-law of Mrs. Erla Bauman. Predeceased by her husband of 66 years Sidney Metzger (April 26, 2017), her parents Titus and Ada H. (Martin) Bauman, a son, a grandson, and a great-grandson all in infancy. Also predeceased by her brothers and sisters Josiah and Velina Bauman, Edwin and Selina Bauman, John and Hilda Bauman, infant twin brothers, Selina and Isaac Horst, Lydia and Joseph Martin, Katie Bauman, Moses and Barbara Bauman, Titus and Salome Bauman, and Henry Bauman; and brothers-in-law Elam Burkhart and Joshua Martin. A drive past viewing took place on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 1 – 8 p.m. at the family residence, 6563 Sideroad 18, RR 2, Wallenstein. Service and burial by invitation only will take place on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Olivet Mennonite Meeting House. Masks are required.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

