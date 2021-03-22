Martin, Clements Louis

In the silence of the early morning on Saturday, March 20, 2021 the first day of spring, God called a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather home. Clem passed away at Jessica’s House, Exeter at the age of 83 years. Our hearts are filled with grief but we find comfort knowing he is with our Heavenly Father and at peace.

Clem was born August 2, 1937 in Walkerton, Ontario, the son of Marion and Louis Martin. He is survived by his beloved soulmate of 62 years Lillian (Kresse) Martin of Bayfield. Their lives are forever intertwined by family and faith.

In 1969 Clem’s passion for building led him to create his own contracting business. Throughout his career he worked tirelessly to fulfill many family dreams. His success in business was only second to the pride and joy that he had for his family.

Clem is forever the cherished father of Rose and Rick Thoman of Elmira, Theresa and Pete Floto of Elmira, Christina Magwood and Dave Nufer of Collingwood, Angela and Derek Mercey of Oakville, Steve and Tracy Martin of Elmira, Julia and Greg Brubacher of Elmira. Adoring grandfather of Adam (Lindsay), Allie (Luke), Alana; Jeff (Erin), Michelle (Andrew), Jennifer; Connor, Zachary, Wyatt; Zoë, Jaxon; Tyler, Madi; Matthew, Ryan and Emily, and great-grandfather of Layla, Anderson; and Nathan. Dear brother of Rose Elliot, Doris (Martin), Cecil Kavanaugh and 13 predeceased siblings. Will be missed by in-laws Norma Magier, Rich and Marg Kresse and predeceased by Ted Magier, Helen and Ted Logozny.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 2-6 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 19 Flamingo Dr., Elmira. In lieu of flowers, donations to Jessica’s House Residential Hospice would be appreciated by the family.