Bauman, Leona

Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the age of 77. Beloved wife of Cleason for almost 60 years. Dear mother of Janice Bauman of Gorrie, Clare Bauman of Elmira, Doreen and Dennis Bowman of Glen Allan, and Theresa Cybulski of Elmira. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Derrick (Scotney) Bauman; Jeremy Bauman, Josh (Annie) Bauman; Kaitlin (Merle) Metzger; Krystal (Ron) Horst, Jessica (Jeremy) Martin, Janelle Bowman, Brandon Bowman, Courtney (Kevin) Bowman; and her 13 great-grandchildren. Sister of Wayne and Alice Martin of Elmira, Maurice and Margaret Martin of Moorefield, Oscar and Marylou Martin of Gowanstown, Elmeda and Clare Bauman of Elmira, and sister-in-law of Saloma Martin of Elmira, Erma Martin of Gowanstown, Edwin and Florence Martin of Mount Forest and Lloyd Brubacher of Listowel. Predeceased by her parents Orval and Elsie (Bowman) Martin, son Murrel Bauman, grandson Trevor Bauman, brothers Edmund and Eugene Martin, sisters Irene Martin and Alice Brubacher. A drive past visitation was held at the home of Dennis and Doreen Bowman, 7689 Wellington Road 45, RR 2, Wallenstein, on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 1-4 and 5-8 p.m. A private family service took place at the Dreisinger Funeral Home on Saturday, March 20, 2021 followed by burial and service by invitation at Elmira Mennonite Meeting House.