Langs Community Health Centre is now open

The Langs Community Health Centre in Cambridge is now open and administering COVID-19 vaccinations. According to Deputy Shirley Hilton, lead of the region’s Vaccine Distribution Task Force, “This is an interim medium sized clinic which will be accessible for 80 plus population and will be open five days a week Monday to Friday, up until April, at which time the Cambridge Pine Bush vaccination clinic will be open.”
Region steps up monitoring in response to COVID-19 variants
The number of COVID-19 cases remains relatively high in the region – the 330 active cases today are…