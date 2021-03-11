Floradale Friends of Dog Guides hosting second online auction

The pandemic has forced the cancellation of many fundraising events over the past year, making it difficult for community groups and service clubs to maintain their usual activities. The Lions Club is no exception.

In many cases, they’ve taken their efforts into the virtual realm, as is the case with the ‘March Into Spring’ online auction, in support of the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.

The Floradale Friends of Dog Guides Lions Branch Club is hosting its second online auction and their first event of the year. After the success of their first auction in the fall, they hope to continue their work in the community and help those who are in need of a guide dog, says club secretary and event organizer Marlene Creech.

“This is a fundraising effort for Lions Foundation Dog Guides of Canada – that’s what we do. All of the money that we raise, and all the money that people donate through us, goes to the training of service dogs for people who need the service dogs.

“This has been a difficult year for dog guides for training, they got shut down for a while and it’s been a real struggle and they still are not 100 per cent back up and running. That organization relies 100 per cent on donations from people… for the training of these service dogs. So, that’s our main message that this is 100 per cent to raise money for dog guides,” said Creech.

Being hosted completely on Facebook, the event started March 8 and runs until March 19. Creech says it is nice to be able to host an event during these times and picked this platform because she saw another auction held on there previously and wanted to build on the success of the fall event.

“Because of the whole pandemic thing, we can’t do our normal fundraising events that we usually do in person with our foster puppies. So, to be able to do something online through Facebook or whatever, and still raise a significant amount of money is really exciting.”

There are more than 50 items available through the auction, including many items for dogs. The likes of jackets, treats, leashes and collars are all up for grabs, in addition to items such as purses, jewellery and gift cards.

Creech said the goal is to raise $2,000 through this spring auction – around the same amount they raised during their previous auction in the fall.

For those who wish to take part in the online auction, simply go to Facebook and search ‘Floradale Online Auction 2021.’

Joining the group there will allow bids on items and helping to raise funds for dog guide training.

The auction runs until March. 19 at 6 p.m.