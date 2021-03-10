Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Rick Gaudet
March 23 1956 – March 12 2019

You rest in the arms of angels
In a place of peace and love
Watching over us always
From heaven up above.

You guide us through our worries
And help us through each day
Always by our side
You never went away.

Though your smile is gone forever,
And your hand we cannot touch
Still we have so many memories
Of the one we loved so much.

Your memory is our keepsake
with which we will never part,
God has you in His keeping
We have you in our hearts.

You rest in the arms of angels
Free from illness and pain
Waiting for the day
We are together once again.

“Love and Miss You So Much”

Chris, Allison, Geoff, Steph, Peyton, Lexi,
Angie, Jeff, Connor, Leah and Scarlett

Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra Merlihan
