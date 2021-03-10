Rick Gaudet

March 23 1956 – March 12 2019

You rest in the arms of angels

In a place of peace and love

Watching over us always

From heaven up above.

You guide us through our worries

And help us through each day

Always by our side

You never went away.

Though your smile is gone forever,

And your hand we cannot touch

Still we have so many memories

Of the one we loved so much.

Your memory is our keepsake

with which we will never part,

God has you in His keeping

We have you in our hearts.

You rest in the arms of angels

Free from illness and pain

Waiting for the day

We are together once again.

“Love and Miss You So Much”

Chris, Allison, Geoff, Steph, Peyton, Lexi,

Angie, Jeff, Connor, Leah and Scarlett