Givlin, Elva

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at her residence in Elmira at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Frank Givlin (2019) married for almost 70 years. Devoted mother of Lisa Givlin, Dan and Jen Givlin. Elva was the best grandma ever to Sonja Givlin; Victoria, Benjamin, Darren Givlin and great-grandma of Megan Frances Cathcart. Dear sister of Joyce Querin. A special thank you to Dr. Manian, Anita, Dr. Keleher, LHIN and all the Care Partners, Diane, Sarah, Jane, Barb, Tina and all the other supportive services that put everything in place for Elva to rest comfortably at home. Cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral home visitation or funeral service. In Elva’s memory, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and can be made by calling the Dreisinger Funeral Home at 519-669-2207.

