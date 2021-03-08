Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
CHARLES ST W, KITCHENER, ON Canada

Observer Staff
February 26, 2021
Crime of the Week: March 8, 2021           Case#: 1752

Offence: Arson     Date:  January 16, 2021

On January 16, 2021, at approximately 3:22 a.m., a male suspect attended a business on Charles St. W. and Victoria St. S. and ignited a pickup truck which belonged to the business. The fire caused a minor explosion and damaged a second vehicle and the front of the business from heat and the pressure of the explosion. The male was observed watching the incident close by before walking northbound on King St. towards Waterloo.

The male is described as 5’10 to 6’0, Caucasian wearing a black jacket with a cut to the back, khaki pants grey hoodie and white sneakers.

The damage is estimated to be $120,000.

Visit www.waterloocrimestoppers.ca or https://www.rogerstv.com/show?lid=12&rid=54&sid=6624&gid=597699 for video of Suspect.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL AT A TIME

