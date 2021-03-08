CHARLES ST W, KITCHENER, ON Canada

Crime of the Week: March 8, 2021 Case#: 1752

Offence: Arson Date: January 16, 2021

On January 16, 2021, at approximately 3:22 a.m., a male suspect attended a business on Charles St. W. and Victoria St. S. and ignited a pickup truck which belonged to the business. The fire caused a minor explosion and damaged a second vehicle and the front of the business from heat and the pressure of the explosion. The male was observed watching the incident close by before walking northbound on King St. towards Waterloo.

The male is described as 5’10 to 6’0, Caucasian wearing a black jacket with a cut to the back, khaki pants grey hoodie and white sneakers.

The damage is estimated to be $120,000.

Visit www.waterloocrimestoppers.ca or https://www.rogerstv.com/show?lid=12&rid=54&sid=6624&gid=597699 for video of Suspect.

